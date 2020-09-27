 Skip to main content
LETTER: Child care industry needs more support during pandemic
LETTER: Child care industry needs more support during pandemic

Letters to the Editor

As a Save the Children Action Network (SCAN) advocate and working parent, I’m frustrated with our nation’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly when it comes to child care. While the media is finally highlighting the child care industry’s plight and policymakers are taking note of its importance, Congress has yet to pass a stimulus package with sufficient funding.

Child care is indispensable to millions of American families, America’s workforce and economy. Additionally, child care is bipartisan. Recently, the House passed the Child Care is Essential Act supported by Democrats and Republicans – including $50 billion for the child care industry. The Senate included $15 billion for child care in its recovery package. But, consensus is not enough. Action must be taken before it’s too late.

Since the pandemic, child care costs are 47% higher and enrollment is down by 67%. Two out of five providers are certain they will close permanently without federal funding. 21% of companies have had employees quit and 13% of parents have lost jobs due to lack of child care. Let’s not forget the months of learning loss for millions of American children.

Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley along with Rep. Steve King must pass a stimulus package that includes robust funding for the child care industry. Time for talk is over. Our workforce, economy and future promise of America’s children depend on it. Kashana Gohl, Sioux City

