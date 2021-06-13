LETTER: Children with speech issues entitled to free therapy

I would like to respond to the letter to the editor from Rhonda Haitz of Council Bluffs that appeared in the May 30 edition of the Journal with the headline, "Improve access to Medicaid for developmental disabilities."

Ms. Haitz's activism on this issue deserves much praise. Her letter mentioned various therapies, including speech therapy. I want to inform Journal readers of some important information on the topic of childhood speech problems.

Parents of children with speech issues should know that every child in the U.S. has the right to FREE speech therapy due to federal legislation 43 years ago. The free therapy can begin in preschool and run throughout the high school years. It covers all the types of speech problems. A brochure entitled "Special Education Law and Children Who Stutter" is available for download on the website of the Stuttering Foundation (www.stutteringhelp.org), a site which has great resources for children and adults who stutter.

Again, the free speech therapy encompasses all speech problems, and not just stuttering. If more parents knew about this amazing benefit of free speech therapy, then more children could be helped. -- Ed Herrington, Naples, Florida

