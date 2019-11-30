LETTER: Christie Vilsack endorses Joe Biden for president

As I made my decision about whom to support on caucus day, I thought about the people I grew up with in small-town Mt. Pleasant, Iowa, the diverse student body at the college there where I serve on the Board of Trustees and the eighth-graders I taught for 20 years who now have middle schoolers of their own.

I thought about the kids and teachers I work with as a volunteer at Van Meter Middle School near where we live west of Des Moines next door to three of our grandchildren. I thought about the people I met at libraries and schools as I traveled the state as first lady, the people of the 4th District where I campaigned for Congress and the people who now stop me in the grocery store to talk about their presidential choices.

The decision always comes back to trust. Whom do I trust with their futures? Whom will people trust who aren’t as involved as I am in politics? Who might appeal to independents and to people who just aren’t comfortable with the rapid rate of change? What qualities and what experiences must our candidate have in order to unite us.

One of those qualities is compassion. I have watched Joe and Jill Biden comfort those who, like them, have lost loved ones to disease, military service or disasters. I want my president to have known suffering or to know what it means to send a son or daughter into battle.