LETTER: City should invest in making Lewis & Clark Park seating safe

The Sioux City Explorers have been in Sioux City providing baseball and sports fans with many years of memorable entertainment. During those years the Explorers have had many winning teams and the recent teams have been more than competitive with the current manager, Steve Montgomery.

Now the city of Sioux City and the Explorers owner are in a disagreement over replacing the worn out and dangerous seating in Lewis & Clark Park. I, for one, have been a fan for many years and continue to support the team. However, I have had an encounter with the blue box seats. One collapsed on me last year as I sat down. I wasn't hurt, but I agree with the owner, the deteriorating seats present a health hazard.

The owner continues to lose money due to the low attendance (this is shameful for such a quality product) and he continues to support the team. But he may leave and take the Explorers elsewhere if a deal can't be struck to replace the seats. The owner offered to replace the seats if the city would, over several years, pay him back. But our mayor and the City Council refused his offer. Why? The city should invest in making Lewis & Clark safe and work with the owner to keep the Explorers in Sioux City. -- Carl Hardy, Sioux City

