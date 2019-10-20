In response to Councilwoman Rhonda Capron's opinion about pit bulls in the city limits, I want her to know that there are many of us 79-to-90-year-old people who like and need a walking exercise daily on public sidewalks and parks as well as small children who are not strong enough to fight off a pit bull. Since she trains her dog to be well-mannered does not mean others do the same. Many train their pit bulls to be aggressive.
I pay taxes for police protection. What do pit bulls pay? It will take the death of a small child or older person to correct what the current council is doing. It is not a question of if, but when. Many have lost their pets to pit bulls in our city. Many drug dealers and criminals keep and train pit bulls to keep police from entering their houses. What do you think they train these dogs for? Not to be loving pets.
You have free articles remaining.
A pit bull can be aggressive and dangerous. If all people take care of their dogs, why do we pay money in tax dollars for dog catchers?
I'm not saying kill them. Just keep them out of the city. Pretty simple. Bob Lyons, Sioux City