LETTER: CMS effectively draft denies access to new Alzheimer’s treatments

The proposed Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services draft decision to limit the use of Aduhelm and ALL FUTURE FDA-approved treatments targeting amyloid in those living with Alzheimer’s disease to only a clinical trial setting is so restrictive it can hardly be considered coverage.

It effectively denies access to current and future treatments and is a shocking discrimination against ALL people with Alzheimer’s disease, regardless of clinical trial results and what the Food and Drug Administration recommends. As someone who has a history of Alzheimer’s in my family, and as someone who has been a caregiver for two of my loved ones, this is appalling.

This draft dismisses decades of research and progress now being seen for this fatal disease. This serious lack of understanding and foresight will negatively impact both scientific progress and families facing Alzheimer’s disease today and for generations to come.

I am gravely concerned that access to treatments would now only be available to a privileged few — those who live near research institutions or can afford to pay out-of-pocket. Americans living with Alzheimer’s are entitled to therapies, just as people with conditions like cancer and heart disease. I stand with the Alzheimer’s Association in calling on CMS to change this draft decision. They must ensure equitable access for all who could benefit from FDA-approved treatments. -- Susan Weiner Unger, Sioux City, board member of Iowa chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association

