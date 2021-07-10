LETTER: Co-founder offers thanks for another Saturday in the Park

Now that SITP 30/31/32 is in the rear view mirror, I want to express a sincere thank you to all who support us and work so hard on this festival, year after year.
Thank you to the city for all you do and for entrusting us with the use of Grandview Park. Thank you to our sponsors who foot the bill for the fest. Thank you to all the volunteers who show up every year and tirelessly work in 90 degree heat for days on end to help put on an awesome show.
Thank you to all of our great vendors who support us above and beyond our business relationships, and who truly care about our event, especially those like Tom Lindblom who has been providing porta pots to SITP since year one (at this point it is possible all of Siouxland has relieved themselves at least once in one of his units). Thank you to our technical show vendors starting with the Local 42 Stagehand union, along with Ziegler Cat, TMS, Audiovisions, ESS, Creative Entertainment, Stan Houston, Sideline and many others who make this show run smoothly, as very few see the chaos behind the scenes.
And, most notably, thank you to our planning and operations committee, who truly are second to none. To work with you all again after a 2-year hiatus, and watch as you all so quickly fell into a routine we all only do yearly anyway, with so little drama, minor problems, massive efficiency and comradery, and lots of laughs is truly moving and I feel lucky to be a part of such an amazing crew. I often uncomfortably get a disproportionate share of the credit for SITP, but I have the pleasure of seeing who really does the heavy lifting, and it's our planning and ops committee for sure.
Of special note, after 30+ years of SITP, we need to give a special thanks to two amazing women who paved the way for SITP. Without Judy Nicholls and Joanne Grueskin, there would be no SITP. Both incredibly strong women shepherded a couple of scraggly dudes through City Hall our first year, helping us obtain licenses and permits, snow fence and power, permission and, most importantly, encouragement to put on the first festival. They not only made it seem ok to pursue it, but made it seem imperative that we succeeded. Quality of life was important to our city, and to Judy and Joanne over 30 years ago, and therefore became important to us as well, and anyone who has ever enjoyed SITP owes them a big thank you for pushing us.
Thank you for the past 30+ years, its been quite the ride! -- David Bernstein, Sioux City