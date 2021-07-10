LETTER: Co-founder offers thanks for another Saturday in the Park

Now that SITP 30/31/32 is in the rear view mirror, I want to express a sincere thank you to all who support us and work so hard on this festival, year after year.

Thank you to the city for all you do and for entrusting us with the use of Grandview Park. Thank you to our sponsors who foot the bill for the fest. Thank you to all the volunteers who show up every year and tirelessly work in 90 degree heat for days on end to help put on an awesome show.

Thank you to all of our great vendors who support us above and beyond our business relationships, and who truly care about our event, especially those like Tom Lindblom who has been providing porta pots to SITP since year one (at this point it is possible all of Siouxland has relieved themselves at least once in one of his units). Thank you to our technical show vendors starting with the Local 42 Stagehand union, along with Ziegler Cat, TMS, Audiovisions, ESS, Creative Entertainment, Stan Houston, Sideline and many others who make this show run smoothly, as very few see the chaos behind the scenes.