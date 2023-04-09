I oppose the use of eminent domain for private gain unilaterally, however, the CO2 pipelines take this abuse to a whole new level. Not only do they carve through Iowa's valuable crop land, they do no safety studies and take no responsibility for any accidents. They will not do any soil studies or give any weight ratings for the ground post pipeline. Furthermore they push all liability on the land owner and all insurance companies are denying coverage for CO2 accidents.

As a result, private companies can use eminent domain to force pipelines on family farming operations without their consent and those farmers will be held liable for any accidents that will occur. In a similar rupture that happened in 2020, 50 people in a town a mile away were sent to the hospital. How would one farm family cover that sort of liability in case of an accident? Who is left to pay for the clean up? The State. The state senators must add this vital reform to an amendment to current legislation. Otherwise: No Soil Compaction Surveys; No Safety Studies; No Liability Protection; No Choice.