LETTER: CO2 pipeline must meet all safety precautions

Summit Carbon Solutions is proposing a carbon dioxide (CO2) pipeline across Iowa. Although CO2 seems safe since we breathe it, it becomes toxic by itself.

CO2 is colorless, odorless, and 1.5 times heavier than air. In a pipeline leak, it flows out, displacing oxygen-containing air and settles in low areas including basements, possibly suffocating people, livestock, and other animals. There is no cloud to warn you (colorless). Gas vehicles driven into such an area would quit running due to lack of oxygen for gas combustion. Since it is heavy, the CO2 would not disperse without strong winds or uptake by vegetation. Neither could it be burned off.

CO2 pipelines have unique problems as well. To make CO2 compact enough for pipeline transport, it must be pressurized to the supercritical high pressure range (120-140 bar). Rapid depressurization, such as in a leak, can cool the surface to -130 degrees F, making the surrounding pipeline brittle leading to further breakdown. A small leak can quickly become a large leak. The pipeline must be very resistant to corrosion, and the CO2 as free from contamination as possible. Any water with CO2 causes a chemical reaction forming carbonic acid which is highly corrosive to steel and cement.

If this pipeline is allowed, it must be done with monitoring at every stage.

Emergency management protocols, warning systems, and adequate equipment, including breathing apparatus for all responders must be included. The public must be educated and have easy access to information regarding CO2 hazards and response. -- Cindy Dorr-Harthan, Ayrshire, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0