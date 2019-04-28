In response to Monday's Mini Editorial regarding President Trump and Fox News, I would counter that if you want to find out what is going on around the country and world, you should watch Fox News. Not all of it. Some if it is really rough, but I would recommend starting with "Outnumbered," "The Five" and "Special Report."
Up until the 2016 election, I was a regular viewer of MSNBC. I get it. They don't like President Trump. I'm not thrilled with him either, but there is more going on in the world than what he is doing wrong. We need a Fourth Estate that is interested in finding the truth about both sides and not just pushing an agenda.
We should all collect information from multiple sources, but I'd like to think that we could agree that no one should be getting news from social media. Jeff Levine, South Sioux City, Nebraska