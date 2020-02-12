LETTER: 'Come on Siouxland, we can help'

However, the mantra is reduce taxes, reduce taxes, reduce taxes, excepting the sales taxes which are hardest on poor people. I am sick of the bellyaching about property taxes, income taxes, exemptions for corporations, etc. Do we not live in the richest country in the world? Can we not afford to give up some of our luxuries? When I drive by the mansions in parts of Sioux City, when I see the amount spent on entertainment, when I see the mall parking lots crammed with vehicles, and then think of the struggles people face just to survive from one paycheck to another, I ask: What is wrong with us? How about everyone in the community pay a little more income tax? How about increasing the property tax instead of lowering it? Can someone living in a $400,000 house not afford to sacrifice one night’s entertainment, one trip to a resort, one designer outfit to spend that money on desperately needed services such as mental health, housing, addiction treatment, etc.?