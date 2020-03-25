LETTER: 'Come together'

It will take time, of course, but it was encouraging to hear Joe Biden say we have to come together and bring out the best in each of us as we confront this crisis.
We Democrats really aren’t bitter political enemies of Republicans. COVID-19 isn’t a hoax manufactured by Democrats and liberal media. We Democrats aren’t and never were all the bad things said about us.
We simply believe America is at its best when we bring out the best in ourselves while encouraging others to do the same for the common good of all. Jerry Eaton, Sioux City
