LETTER: 'Comfort, peace and joy'

Letters to the Editor

Is it not significant that this time of confusion and fear, which we are all experiencing, is taking place during the most sacred week of the church year?

The followers of Jesus were also confused, fearful, and in deep sorrow when the One they considered to be their deliverer was unjustly condemned to death.

We can only imagine their rapturous joy when they saw Him very much alive after seeing Him die!

The heart of Christianity is the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the compelling motivation for proclamation globally, changing lives and cultures. It even changed the way we mark time: Anno Domino and Before Christ.

Have we heard the story of Easter so many times that we no longer marvel at what really happened? Since we can't be in a church building for worship today, let's take time to read the Biblical account and ponder what the message of God's love, forgiveness and eternal life really mean for us in 2020. Such meditation gives comfort, peace and joy. Shirley Anderson, Sioux City

