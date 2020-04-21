LETTER: 'Common sense is really becoming less common'
LETTER: 'Common sense is really becoming less common'

Letters to the Editor

The protesters to the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, if they are not wearing protective garments and face masks and keeping their distance from others, should have to sign a waiver stating that in the event they become ill they refuse all medical treatment. That way they will be helping the doctors and nurses, who otherwise would have to care for them, not have to risk their lives because of protesters' own risky behavior.

They claim to have the right to do with their own bodies whatever they wish, but that right ends where others' right to live without illness begins. Freedom has its limits if it infringes on others' rights. Common sense is really becoming less common. Shirley Stoll, Primghar, Iowa

