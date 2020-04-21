LETTER: 'Common sense is really becoming less common'

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The protesters to the coronavirus stay-at-home orders, if they are not wearing protective garments and face masks and keeping their distance from others, should have to sign a waiver stating that in the event they become ill they refuse all medical treatment. That way they will be helping the doctors and nurses, who otherwise would have to care for them, not have to risk their lives because of protesters' own risky behavior.