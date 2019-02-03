It is a tense time in our country, waiting for a conference committee to actually work together for the benefit of the country. We are so used to immigration being used as a wedge issue to divide us that is is hard to imagine any willingness to compromise while taking heat from an electorate that is moved more by passion and polarization than by actually resolving problems for the benefit of all.
How dependent are our politicians on wedge issues and polarization rather than actually solving problems? Just ask yourself, if the wall is so important now, why wasn’t it important a year ago, or any time in the past two years when the Republicans had control of the House, the Senate, and the White House, and could have easily passed the necessary legislation for the funding?
Is this just another political ploy in the gridlock game of polarization? We will find out. If the conference committee actually reaches an agreement and that agreement passes the House and Senate, it will still face a presidential veto unless the president agrees to compromise.
It is a tense time that is really an opportunity to finally agree that compromise is necessary. It is time to act like rational grownups leading us to a viable system of immigration, an opportunity for those here without documentation to become documented, and an agreement that also provides good border security on our borders and at all ports of entry.
If not that, then what? More passion and polarization? - Jerry Eaton, Sioux City