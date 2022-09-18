LETTER: Concerned about safety of proposed CO2 pipelines

Summit, Navigator, and Wolfe seek permits to build CO2 pipelines but numerous critical questions are not being answered. Can Iowa’s power grid handle the increased demand? Has CO2 pipeline safety been documented? Are regulations in place? The simple answer to all of the above is, “No!”

Five Iowa counties – Clay, Crawford, Hancock, Hardin, and Sioux – will have pumping stations. Purportedly, the installed horsepower at each station will range between 4,000 and 6,000 horsepower, with the electricity being purchased locally. Do rural electric companies have the infrastructure to handle the increased load? If not, how is this problem being addressed? What are the long-term implications for existing customers?

Liquid CO2 is labeled “toxic and hazardous” by OSHA, but pipeline companies claim CO2 is safe. Summit even refuses to provide the Iowa Utilities Board with documentation of a risk assessment analysis, plume modeling, and an emergency response plan. Iowans deserve more than Summit’s word that CO2 pipelines are safe.

The federal pipeline agency, PHMSA, recently completed an investigation into the CO2 pipeline failure into the 2020 Sartatia, Mississippi, where an underground CO2 pipeline shifted and broke. This released a toxic C02 cloud that caused the town’s evacuation, 50 hospitalizations, and several life-long injuries. In the aftermath of Sartatia, PHMSA plans to write regulations for CO2 pipeline design, construction, and operation. CO2 pipeline permits should be suspended until new rules are in place.

It's time to pause hazardous CO2 pipeline permits in Iowa until satisfactory answers to critical questions are forthcoming. -- Bonnie Ewoldt, Milford, Iowa