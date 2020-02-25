LETTER: Concerns about local vagrancy
LETTER: Concerns about local vagrancy

Letters to the Editor

One cannot help but notice the increase in the number of vagrants in Sioux City of late. One bridge area near downtown is becoming an eyesore with makeshift tents and shelters illegally placed on public lands, not to mention damage already done to the bridge itself with one of their propane fires. Obstructing traffic with fake signs "Will work for food" should not be tolerated when multiple redundant free food outlets are available.

It is very unfair to the citizens of Sioux City to watch their taxes escalate precipitously while quality of life in the city diminishes because of this bad behavior. Visitors from other cities who notice our demise should be enough to demand a resolution. With the robust economy we have and jobs everywhere, there is little excuse for this. The never ending free food, shelter and numerous duplicitous organizational nonprofit help we provide, the more vagrants we create.

Some leftist cities that have foolishly created their own homeless problem are now dumping them elsewhere with one-way tickets and cash advances. If we are the recipients of this, we must not make the same mistakes as those misguided fools who have run their cities into the ground.

We as taxpayers should not be rolled by those who refuse to work. There is a famous line from a famous book: "If there be those among you that shall not work, neither shall they eat." Pretty simple solution when you think of it. Loran Joens, Sioux City

Breaking News