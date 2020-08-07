LETTER: Concerns about mail-in voting

Local control: ‘The foundation of Iowa’s public school system’
Governor Kim Reynolds is wrong when she claims the Legislature voted to force Iowa students, teachers and staff back to work and learn in unsafe buildings.
I represent Sioux City and Siouxland in the Iowa Senate. I voted for Senate File 2310, along with every other member of the Iowa Legislature.
To be clear, that legislation does not—does not—include Gov. Reynolds’ made-up 50% in-person return-to-school mandate.
Local control is the foundation of Iowa’s public school system.
No Iowa governor — including Gov. Reynolds — has the power to force schools to operate in a way that local leaders have determined is unsafe.
For 34 years, I was a speech pathologist working in our local schools. I helped children of all ages learn to effectively communicate and improve their reading and writing skills.
I worked in classrooms throughout Woodbury County. Everyone I worked with—teachers, staff and parents—agreed that learning requires a healthy, safe environment.
Iowa’s governor should focus on fighting COVID-19 and let our local school boards and communities take care of our kids. “One size fits all” won’t work in this case.
State Sen. Jackie Smith, D-Sioux City
Cast your ballot in person
Democrats are demanding that the 2020 election take place by mail. I have nothing against the United States Postal Service, but they are overwhelmed already and I cannot begin to tell you how much mail I have lost.
I have had mail delivered to the wrong house with the same number as mine several blocks away. Over the years I have had mail delivered that was shredded and unreadable. I have had mail that took weeks to cross just half of the United States, as if it was being hand-delivered.
With this in mind, do you actually think that I will trust my vote to the mail? Absolutely not. My vote is too important.
Hundreds of thousands of service members have given their lives so that I may exercise my right to vote, and I am not about to take that lightly. Voting in this country is absolutely one of the most important things that you will do.
The vote this year will determine if our Great Republic survives or if Marxists and Communists will take over.
You hold the future of our nation in your hands. Take it seriously. Do as I will do this November—go to the voting precincts, stand in line, and make sure that your vote counts.
Forget about voting by mail. Your vote is too important.
Mark Solheim, Sioux City
Concerns about mail-in voting
I can receive an absentee ballot and give it to my 14-year-old grandson to complete in any manner he sees fit. That can’t happen at my polling place. It’s not unusual to have a piece of my neighbor’s mail placed into my mailbox and vice versa. What would prevent my ballot from being received and returned by someone else? If my ballot was “lost” entirely, how would I receive a replacement ballot? If a replacement were to be sent to me, how is it ascertained which of two issued ballots is the one which should count? If the ballots have “identifiers (i.e. assigned numbers, for example) to prevent multiple ballots from being tendered by a single voter, then the ballots are not “secret ballots.” If there is no “identifier” associated with mail-in ballots, then what measures exist to prevent “counterfeit ballots” from being counted? Elderly and disabled persons may have “assistance” in requesting absentee ballots. What would prevent the “assistants” from completing the ballots as they saw fit and returning them fraudulently? What will happen if absentee ballots aren’t received in a timely manner such that a number of them arrive after the voting deadline? Are these vote not to be counted, regardless of why they arrived late?
Converting our voting system from “in-person” voting to a mail-in model is a very bad idea, for all the reasons alluded to above, and likely many others that I am too feeble-minded to ascertain. We ought to do all we can to eliminate or diminish this effort to make voting easy when it really needs to be accurate and honest.
Lon Zimmerman,
Sergeant Bluff, Iowa
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!