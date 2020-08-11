LETTER: Concerns about mail-in voting

I can receive an absentee ballot and give it to my 14-year-old grandson to complete in any manner he sees fit. That can't happen at my polling place. It's not unusual to have a piece of my neighbor's mail placed into my mailbox and vice versa. What would prevent my ballot from being received and returned by someone else? If my ballot was "lost" entirely, how would I receive a replacement ballot? If a replacement were to be sent to me, how is it ascertained which of two issued ballots is the one which should count? If the ballots have "identifiers (i.e. assigned numbers, for example) to prevent multiple ballots from being tendered by a single voter, then the ballots are not "secret ballots." If there is no "identifier" associated with mail-in ballots, then what measures exist to prevent "counterfeit ballots" from being counted? Elderly and disabled persons may have "assistance" in requesting absentee ballots. What would prevent the "assistants" from completing the ballots as they saw fit and returning them fraudulently? What will happen if absentee ballots aren't received in a timely manner such that a number of them arrive after the voting deadline? Are these votes not to be counted, regardless of why they arrived late?