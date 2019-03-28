Considering the amount of taxes we pay and the increase to come, I wish someone would take a drive out on Talbot Road and observe the conditions we put up with. The road is horrendous. Supposedly this is a gravel road, there is no gravel and now they have spread some sand in certain spots.
It's a joke, maybe they want everyone to leave Sioux City considering what they are doing to our tax assessments around town. We are lifelong residents here, but are beginning to think about looking elsewhere. - Junie Casey, Sioux City