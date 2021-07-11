LETTER: Conflict continues to prevail throughout society

The following comments are simply based on my thoughts reached after having attained advanced age, not a result of acquired wisdom.

As we humans began to live in organized communities, a state of continual conflict seemed to prevail. Some conflicts were necessary for survival. But as populations grew, violence became the primary means of one group enforcing it will on another group. Granted, there may be times when war is necessary. Many reasons exist for such conflict. Land acquisition, political and ideological differences, lust for power and dominance, and intolerance.

Through the ages, many have dreamed of a time when all of mankind can live in peace. A time when all will have genuine love and respect for all of their fellow humans, when there will be no war, hatred, prejudice or envy.

Throughout human history, there have been many attempts to form utopian societies. All have been short lived. It is perhaps because of inherent human nature that prevents our ever reaching such lofty goals.

The teachings of Jesus Christ showed us the way. One of his most profound teachings was: "Love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind." And, "Love your neighbor as yourself."