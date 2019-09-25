Congratulations to the Sioux City Explorers on a great season which came up a little short of the championship to the St. Paul Saints.
Manager Steve Montgomery continues to put together a very competitive team and is obviously committed to bringing Sioux City its first American Association championship.
Unfortunately, even with his efforts attendance still is far lower than the early years. Fortunately, even with low attendance and support the owner is committed to bringing quality baseball to Sioux City.
There was one glaring omission to the Explorers' year-ending lineup. That is Michael Lang, a mainstay and one of the signature X's players for the past six years.
His trade to our archrivals, the Saints, at the end of the season is a mystery to Explorer fans. Why trade one of the most popular players and a face of the franchise to a competitor?
Lang drove in two of the runs with two doubles in the X's 3-2 loss in game 2 of the championship series. The Explorers traded a player who eventually helped spell our doom. I do realize that the Explorers had many chances to win that game, but ultimately Lang made the difference.
I feel we need an explanation for this monumental snafu to an otherwise successful season.
Lately, the motto of the X's seems to be "Wait until next year." Maybe having Lang would have put us over the top. Carl Hardy, Sioux City