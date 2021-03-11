LETTER: Congratulations to Ho-Chunk Capital for Historic Fourth investment

Congratulations and thank you to Ho-Chunk Capital for continuing to invest in the future of our Sioux City. Not only is its recent purchase of Historic Fourth Street properties an achievement in itself historic, it guarantees the the continued efforts of revitalizing our downtown and attracts entrepreneurs and visionaries alike.

I personally can't wait to see what the next 5 to 10 years bring for Sioux City from the looks of everything, business will be booming and we will attract more white-collar, healthcare and higher-paying jobs. With that being said, the old guard is falling and the next generation is here to takeover and bring Sioux City to bigger heights than ever before. Here's to new opportunities and prosperity for all. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City