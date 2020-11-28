LETTER: Congratulations to Perla Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett

Congratulations to Perla Alarcon-Flory and Monique Scarlett, elected president and vice president, respectively, of our Sioux City school board! Both women are talented and highly respected in our community, and I look forward to their service.

I urge residents to view the Nov. 23 school board meeting at siouxcityschools.swagit.com . During the meeting, Dan Greenwell shouted insults at Superintendent Gausman. His remarks are distinct examples of "fractious" behavior and "too much incivility" as described by Jeremy Saint as he exits the president's role.

As a life-time educator, I am appalled and saddened by Greenwell's remarks. His frequent criticism (noted in the SCJ by Bret Hayworth in the past) seems to border on harassment. Dr. Gausman didn't just fall off a turnip truck - he is an accomplished educator and could most likely choose any school district in our country to lead! I urge Mr. Greenwell to support our outstanding superintendent, or resign from the board. His comments do nothing to insure the success of our district and its precious students. -- Mary Ann Schuldt, Sioux City