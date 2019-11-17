LETTER: Congratulations to Tiefenthaler on nomination

I was thrilled to read the news recently that Bob Tiefenthaler is one of two area attorneys nominated to become a district court judge in Northwest Iowa. The commission that interviews applicants for the job nominates the top two, and the governor makes final choice. Our district court covers six Northwest Iowa counties, including Woodbury.

Mr. Tiefenthaler’s nomination is historic, as I believe he is the first person of color in our state’s history to be nominated from Northwest Iowa, and his appointment would be historic as no person of color has ever served as a district court judge in Northwest Iowa. I have known Mr. Tiefenthaler for several years as an attorney and as a personal friend. He is experienced in the courtroom and is incredibly well respected in the legal community. Northwest Iowa has the opportunity to gain not just from his unmatched professional qualifications, but the example his selection as a judge could set for young people of color and all people in our part of the state.