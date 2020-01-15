LETTER: Congressman Tim Ryan: Biden is best choice to beat Trump

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To quote a good friend of mine: That’s a bunch of malarkey.

Which is why we need a new president - not one who makes false promises, but one with a record of actually delivering for working families.

I believe the choice is clear. We need to nominate the candidate with the best experience and the clearest vision for our future. And above all else, we need to nominate the candidate with the best chance to defeat Donald Trump. And that person is - and has always been - Joe.

Vice President Biden is the best candidate to rebuild the middle class because he’s always understood the basic bargain upon which this country was founded: that when you work hard, you ought to share in the wealth that your work helps create. He knows unions don’t just deserve a seat at the table - they built the table. They’re the ones that created the 40-hour work week, paid leave, good benefits - not just for union workers, but for all workers in America who understand the dignity that comes with a good-paying job.