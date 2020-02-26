LETTER: Conservation leaders: Invest in Iowa's outdoors

When Iowans voted in 2010 to create the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund through a constitutional amendment, it was a statement of our values. Iowans showed that we value our land; we value our water; we value the special places where we get outside to enjoy nature, together or in solitude.

When we made that vote, we couldn’t have imagined that we would be here 10 years later, still waiting for the Trust Fund to be funded. We have the opportunity to fund it now with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed Invest in Iowa Act. The bill would direct an estimated $171 million toward clean water, healthy soil, increased wildlife habitat and outdoor recreation through the Trust Fund.

The Trust Fund will provide dedicated, sustainable funding and its revenue will continue to grow with inflation. Even with the proposed changes to the distribution formula for the Trust Fund, the bill represents an increase in funding over current levels in each of the categories that currently come from yearly appropriations, which can fluctuate drastically.

