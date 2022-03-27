LETTER: Conservation methods benefit generations to come

In honor of agriculture week, I wanted to share our personal story to demonstrate how Iowans on small farms and acreages can do to their part to enhance water quality and sustainability.

My wife and I raise four children, a handful of miniature Herefords, chickens, and ducks on our eight acres in Sac County. We also grow a multitude of cut flowers to sell in the surrounding communities.

On our small farm, we utilize cover crops, including cereal rye and winter wheat in the fall through winter, and oats, buckwheat, clovers, and other mixes in the spring and summer to improve our soil and protect it from wind and water erosion while also controlling weeds.

We break the pasture ground into multiple paddocks for rotationally grazing the cattle, allowing the grass and clovers to recover more quickly. We utilize soil testing to make sure we apply only the nutrients that we need, and work towards the proper balance of nutrients in order to grow magnificent flowers, healthy feed for our cattle, and nutrient-dense food for our family.

As we continue to improve our plot of land, we are planting more areas to native grasses and flowers for pollinators. We encourage all landowners, large and small, to try new conservation measures to better their own property and benefit generations to come. It doesn’t matter the size of farm or yard. We can all make an impact. -- Adam Cook, Newell, Iowa

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0