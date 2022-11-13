 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Consider another side of climate change debate

Letters to the Editor

The Sioux City Journal regularly publishes Associated Press articles about climate change that are often misleading or false. Seth Borenstein is the most frequent author of these climate change articles.

The folks of the climate change cabal claim that ‘the science is settled’ on climate change. Science always progresses when a hypothesis is proven wrong. For the sake of good journalism, the Journal should publish articles that contradict this climate propaganda.

Misunderstanding of science and the scientific method has resulted in a considerable amount of intellectual tyranny in the name of science.

Patrick Moore, who is a co-founder of Green Peace, wrote a very enlightening book entitled “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom." I would recommend the book to anyone who is serious about the subject of climate change. -- William Hackett, North Sioux City

