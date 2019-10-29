The Oct. 28 Mini writer was concerned that President Trump had suggested holding the G-7 summit at a resort he owns (which has since been changed) because President Trump might profit. Have any of the Trump haters compared what that might have cost the taxpayers compared to what it will now cost wherever it is held? I doubt it.
Why not put it out for bids and save a few dollars - regardless of who owns the location where it is eventually held? Howard Larson, South Sioux City, Nebraska