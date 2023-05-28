Where are you going to vacation this summer? East coast? Metropolitan? Western states? Rock formations. West coast? Pacific ocean. How about Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota. Okoboji, Black Hills, Sandhills (the isolation is mesmerizing), Minnesota (10,000 lakes), Mississippi River (barge traffic).

Do you like cruises? Did you buy things? Did you know the cruise lines own the shops? Did you know that the jewelry you buy in the Caribbean, Alaska, or Europe is exactly the same and the same expensive price?