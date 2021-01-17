LETTER: Conspiracy theorists should relax

Conspiracy theorists relax. The Chicoms will not take over the U.S., our economy will not collapse, and, once again, the conservatives will be the adults in the room 4 years from now. Effectively, what gave Trump the White House is what took it away - his inability to communicate his accomplishments. What was accomplished in 4 years was breathtaking. Slashing the corporate tax code and creating exponential growth, reshaping the federal judiciary generationally, 4 million jobs created, prior to COVID, and the lowest ever recorded unemployment in our African, Asian, and Hispanic communities. We are now an independent of and an exporter of fossil fuels and farmers received $28 billion to aid in 2018 and 2019. This cannot be overlooked.

Unfortunately the events in D.C. this month, whether Q-Anon inspired or disenfranchised Trump loyalists, was unacceptable and this cannot be overlooked as well. These individuals need to be swiftly brought to justice. Violent insurrection against our democracy is treasonist and should be looked at as domestic terrorism.

So where does that leave us? This is merely a regime change. It's what a vibrant democracy does. Politics ebb and flow because you get who you vote for. As for the Democrats, they will do what they are programmed to do -- tax, regulate, and the same boring do-nothing brand of politics. Indeed, the progressives have the House, Senate and executive office. However, their time is ticking...tick...tick...tick. -- Raymond Thomas, Lawton, Iowa

