Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s removal of Steve King from his committee assignments in the House of Representatives could hardly be more ironical. Mr. McCarthy is one of seven Republicans in California’s 53-member U.S. congressional delegation. Mr. King was the sole Republican House member from Iowa to win re-election. California was the state from which Ronald Reagan came and Orange County used to be a Republican stronghold, but California is now a virtual one-party state, with the Republicans competing with the Libertarian and Temperance parties for influence.
The loss of meaningful Republican influence in California has been overwhelmingly the result of demographic changes in California: the migration of Hispanics and Asians into California and the migration of European-origin Americans out of California. I believe that it is precisely this demographic transition, now being played out in the United States as a whole, that motivates Mr. King. The people of Iowa’s 4th Congressional District should consider themselves fortunate that they have such a far-sighted representative in Washington.
I do not think that Mr. King should worry much about the loss of his committee assignments. The chances that any serious committee work will occur in the combination clown car and circus sideshow that will be the House of Representatives in the 116th Congress are virtually nill. - Dennis Wilson, Newton, Iowa