LETTER: Continue federal funding for free COVID testing

Our pandemic response here in Iowa has been nothing short of impressive. Thanks to protective measures and proactiveness amongst our leadership, we were ranked 18th out of the states for the prevention of more severe infections.

I applaud Gov. Reynolds for her dedication to ensuring that Iowans came through to the other side of the pandemic as successfully as we possibly could, particularly through her implementation of precise COVID testing that was made accessible even in the most hard-to-reach areas of the Hawkeye state.

This was made possible by funding from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), which up until recently allowed low-income Americans to receive free testing. In the vast, rural expanses of Iowa, this was crucial as many residents would not have otherwise been able to accurately track whether they were infected.

As COVID cases are yet again on the rise, leadership cannot take their foot off the gas. Iowans still rely on this funding to stay on top of the virus. As inflation is causing the price of necessities like gas, groceries and energy bills to skyrocket, any additional cost to residents is often just too much to bear.

To allow our state to accurately track the virus and effectively treat our infected residents, we need funding for testing. I urge Congress to step up and ensure that Iowa gets the resources and funding that we need to stay healthy and safe. -- Nicole Cleveland, Sergeant Bluff