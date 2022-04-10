LETTER: Continued devastation of the Loess Hills?

Sioux City is very fortunate to be nestled among the beautiful, wooded Loess Hills, which are found no other place on earth except Shaanxi, China. So why do we continue to devastate this environmental treasure? For money? For greed?

Look north along Outer Drive between Hamilton and Floyd boulevards. What once was a richly wooded area is being systematically destroyed – and why? Probably to build more houses – possibly a commercial development.

Just a few years ago all the trees were ripped and bulldozed from the earth in front of North High School. Why? Now there is nothing there. A picturesque, wooded area has been replaced by the sparkling windshields of a school parking lot.

So, we denude the hills and build houses. Then what happens? The soil known as Loess is also called “Sugar Clay,” which is hard and compacted when dry, but loses all cohesion when it gets wet. The massive root systems of old growth trees help hold the soil together. When these trees are removed the hills may become prone to sink holes, a dangerous nuisance, which we regularly experience in Sioux City streets and yards.

Climate change and its effect on our environment is a real challenge. Trees and more trees are some of the best warriors in the battle to save our earth... Kudos to the South Sioux City Parks Department for making 100 free trees available to individual residents if they will just plant and nurture them.

I urge everyone to respect Mother Earth and to give her a little help. Celebrate Earth Day on April 22nd and Arbor Day the last Friday in April, on the 29th.

Go ahead! Call me a tree hugger, I’ll take that as a compliment. -- Donnette Hatch, Sioux City

