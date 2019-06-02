Why isn't anyone talking about the total ineptitude that is the Corps of Engineers?
The Corps can't seem to get a handle on flood control. I really don't care if someone above Gavins Point Dam can go boating or fishing. I am more concerned if I'm going to have another four feet of water in my basement than someone having recreation above the dam. I really don't care about the endangered fish and birds.
I am tired of the Corps' excuses. They need to be held accountable for the damage they are causing. Until then, they are not going to change. John Cain, South Sioux City, Nebraska