So Joni Ernst thinks Iowans do not deserve an increase in their minimum wage. How about this Joni? You agree to live on the minimum wage of $7.25 per hour and I will pay you $7.25 per hour for the next six months. At the end of six months, you look me in the eye and tell me Iowans don't need an increase in their minimum wage. One person cannot live on $7.25, never mind a family. -- Jerry Kobs, Sergeant Bluff
LETTER: Could Joni Ernst live on the minimum wage herself?
