State Senator and congressional candidate Randy Feenstra criticized Representative Steve King’s “bizarre” comments about babies born as a result of rape or incest. Yes, many of us were offended by King’s insensitivity. But then Feenstra went on to say, “President Trump needs defenders in Congress, not distractions.”
The last thing our country needs is more Trump defenders in Congress. We need representatives with the moral courage to resist the backward policies coming from this administration on issues like immigration, the environment and trade. Speaking of bizarre, what about a foreign policy that happens via Twitter? Who can step up to insist on more civil and mature leadership?
No, we don’t need more defenders of Trump in Congress. The 4th District should look to leaders other than the Republican status quo to represent us in Washington. Kim Van Es, Sioux Center, Iowa