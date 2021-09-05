LETTER: County supervisor defends tone at meeting on jail

This is a response to the letter to the editor published on the Journal's Opinion page on Aug. 29. The letter criticized my "tone" at the Aug. 24 board of supervisors meeting, where I read a 5-page statement rebutting false claims regarding the jail project made by activists at an Aug. 19 press conference.

I'm perfectly fine with my tone and would encourage anyone to watch both recordings and read my statement in the minutes, or contact me and I’ll send it. It speaks volumes that after I share facts, numbers, references, and direct quotes, all the activists could find to complain about was their feelings, and the fact that my face smirked when their faces scowled. But facts don’t care about your feelings. I know exactly how some members of this community feel about me. Does anyone think for one microsecond that if any part of my statement was wrong, or if someone could prove that I misquoted them, that I wouldn't have been instantly called out? You bet I would have. But I wasn't.

You can tell as well as I can when someone approaching is earnestly interested in a two-way conversation, or if they're going to malign you no matter what. I want everyone to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that the activists on Aug. 24 were the latter. By the way, the largest local contractor working the construction (CW Suter) wrote an Aug. 26 public letter saying their understanding is the majority of the entire construction work is local. Do facts matter, or not? -- Matthew Ung, Woodbury County board of supervior, Sioux City

