Republican-led efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act in Congress failed for a reason: Americans depend on the law for quality, affordable health care. Republicans know this. Thousands organized across the country, shared personal stories, and begged our representatives to protect us. Still, Republicans remain determined to take away our care, and now they’re using the courts to do it.
In February 2018, 18 Republican state attorneys general and two GOP governors filed a lawsuit designed to dismantle the ACA. The Trump administration elected not to defend the law in court, and in December 2018 a federal judge in Texas sided with the Republicans and ruled the ACA unconstitutional. If the ruling stands, Iowans with pre-existing conditions could lose their health care.
Before the ACA, insurers were allowed to charge people with pre-existing conditions more for health care. This meant that people with cancer, heart disease and even pregnant women could be charged more for coverage or denied outright. People with diabetes who depend on insulin to regulate their blood sugar, children with asthma and women undergoing fertility treatment could be priced out of coverage. The Affordable Care Act changed this and extended health coverage to all Americans, regardless of their individual health.
The Affordable Care Act is in jeopardy, and the health care of Iowans with pre-existing conditions hangs in the balance. We are counting on Senator Joni Ernst to stand up against the health care attacks and reject this effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. - Kathy Davis, Sioux City