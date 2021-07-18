 Skip to main content
LETTER: Critical Random Thinking
LETTER: Critical Random Thinking

Letters to the Editor

The real story is never completely written. Bound by subjective pages in a book or colorfully expressed by some artistic image or maybe a monument quite impressive. Time distorts, memory fades, forgetting becomes an excuse, lost within the passage of life....the struggle, the strife, the depression, the hopelessness, the loss. A historic recollection is perceived through tainted lenses. Neglecting to totally provide a picture of yesterdays symptom of a country's neglect.

The real story becomes a social struggle, for in order to know one must embrace the truth, which can pain the soul. Awakening the conscience, challenging one's perception of the colors and stars woven within the protective cloth.

So, as citizens of these United States, we live in a selective technological isolation. Unaware of the complete story, rewriting a comfortable ending to fit one's moral compass. Change is never easy but distortion and neglect are much more painful in the end. May we open ourselves to the truth in liberating the real story of yesterday to provide equality today in order to form that perfect union for tomorrow. -- Daniel O'Brien, Sioux City

