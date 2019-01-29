The New York Senate stood and cheered when a bill that eliminates protection of an aborted baby was passed. Even in Iowa, a court deemed that it was unconstitutional to stop an abortion if a heartbeat could be detected.
So it isn't that surprising then when these liberals love their sanctuary states and cities, allowing illegal alien criminals the freedom to elude ICE and commit their crimes, making thousands of innocent American citizens their unfortunate victims. However, if you're of Nancy Pelosi's ilk, then these victims are only collateral damage.
What we have here today is a political party without any semblance of ethical or moral standard or value. It's a party without patriotism or love of country; without respect for our Constitution, our sovereignty or our rule of law; without respect for our founding, our Christian heritage, or even a belief and faith in our God, who has thus far abundantly blessed this nation as no other. And when these patriotic and Christian attributes are missing, common sense also disappears. How can one then display to the populace that he or she is a friend of America or a friend of we the people?
It seems to me that today's Democrat Party is more a friend to illegals, terrorists, drug smugglers, sex traffickers and gang members. Some even want no ICE and no border guards.
And I wonder lately, how can we have so many of these anti-Americans in power who, daily, violate their oath of office? - Sid Jacobsma, Orange City, Iowa