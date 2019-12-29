LETTER: Criticizing vs. bullying
View Comments

LETTER: Criticizing vs. bullying

{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor

This is in regard to the Dec. 23 Mini Editorial, written by someone who I respect as a regular Mini Editorial writer. He claims that whoever criticizes Greta Thunberg is seen as some kind of bully. That made me think. When is it just criticizing and when is it bullying? It depends on the delivery. I believe that bullying can be judged by a person's tone, derision and expected laughs. One can criticize, but differently from a bully.

But if when criticizing, wouldn't it be nice if someone would just say, "I don't agree with her because ... but I admire her tenacity" (something positive in addition to the criticism)?

By the way, Greta handles criticism and bullying quite well. Linda Healy, South Sioux City, Nebraska

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

MINI: 'For shame'
Letters

MINI: 'For shame'

Our president mocks a 16-year old girl who wants to save the world. She received his recognition -- for shame. He pulls out of treaties and st…

MINI: Sunk
Letters

MINI: Sunk

The old adage "Loose lips sink ships" could never fly in the face of media and politics today. The way everyone who gets a job in politics tat…

MINI: 'It's no wonder ...'
Letters

MINI: 'It's no wonder ...'

With regard to how Democrats have handled impeachment, hopefully they have learned one of life's lessons: If you work hard at something and do…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News