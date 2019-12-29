LETTER: Criticizing vs. bullying

This is in regard to the Dec. 23 Mini Editorial, written by someone who I respect as a regular Mini Editorial writer. He claims that whoever criticizes Greta Thunberg is seen as some kind of bully. That made me think. When is it just criticizing and when is it bullying? It depends on the delivery. I believe that bullying can be judged by a person's tone, derision and expected laughs. One can criticize, but differently from a bully.
You have free articles remaining.
But if when criticizing, wouldn't it be nice if someone would just say, "I don't agree with her because ... but I admire her tenacity" (something positive in addition to the criticism)?
By the way, Greta handles criticism and bullying quite well. Linda Healy, South Sioux City, Nebraska