LETTER: Criticizing vs. bullying

This is in regard to the Dec. 23 Mini Editorial, written by someone who I respect as a regular Mini Editorial writer. He claims that whoever criticizes Greta Thunberg is seen as some kind of bully. That made me think. When is it just criticizing and when is it bullying? It depends on the delivery. I believe that bullying can be judged by a person's tone, derision and expected laughs. One can criticize, but differently from a bully.