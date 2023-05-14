I have great concerns regarding the $7 million in cuts to Iowa's Area Education Agencies. The AEAs provide direct services for our community's schools, families, and children that includes both support and prevention.

Creditable research indicates that the economic impact of these cuts may be $3 to $7 for every dollar cut. Using the $3 figure, this $7 million cut will result in costing the taxpayers a minimum of $21 million over several years.

Services will have to be cut, which will impact reduction in vital programs for children who require early diagnosis and remediation for reading deficits. Statistics show that 2/3 of children who can't read proficiently by the end of 4th grade often times have a bleak future. They frequently face unemployment, lifelong social services assistance for income, or even unfortunately, too often, incarceration.

Eliminating services to children cannot improve the quality of our state's education. -- Richard Owens, Sioux City