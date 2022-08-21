LETTER: De Witt listens to residents on wind turbines

Thank you Woodbury County Supervisor Rocky De Witt for seeking a larger property setback for possible MidAmerican wind turbines in Woodbury County.

Thank you for not only taking the time to listen to Woodbury County residents with their concerns over the project. but actually following through and sharing those concerns with the big energy representatives. You are truly committed to serving the people and it shows.

I also agree that no one wants to stare at 100 red blinking lights in the middle of the night. Come Christmas time, how will the children see Rudolph if the wind turbines are so bright? Wind turbines may be a "windfall" for some, but for most Iowans they have proven we have enough.

It will be interesting to see how the landscape of Woodbury County changes in the years to come. I have a feeling it will be a lot brighter and middle ground will always be met. If it means Woodbury County residents will have less of an electric bill, then I'm all for it, but all residents better see a significant savings and yearly reinvestments in the communities. -- Jake Jungers, Sioux City