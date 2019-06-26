My friend Frank LaMere has passed. What a huge loss for our community.
From the time he helped raise funds at Hubbard Park for a flagpole honoring our veterans to being against naming the local baseball team the "Soos" to serving on the board of Siouxland Community Health to the time I stood behind him at the checkout of a local grocery store and watched him pay for the groceries for the family in front of him who were a little bit short to downplaying his own adversities in his own life, he was a class act. Look up the words humble, caring and activist and you will surely see Frank.
Never one to turn his back, he truly should be remembered as the voice of the voiceless. Fred Hollingshead, Sioux City