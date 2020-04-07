LETTER: Decisions of past rob America of flexibility to deal with pandemic

So, here we are. The rainy day, that unpredictable event, has occurred and we could hardly be less prepared for it than we are today. We have squandered our wealth and labor on tax giveaways to the rich and unnecessary wars without offsets to pay for them and we stand $23,542,527,737,423 in debt as of March 25. Every tax cut the Republicans have passed (since Ronald Reagan nearly tripled the deficit with his version) has favored the wealthy and every one of them has increased the debt, robbing us of the flexibility needed to deal with the myriad of financial problems generated by this pandemic. Nearly every economist was against the two tax cuts for the rich during the Bush administration. They, coupled with an unnecessary war, ballooned a 200-plus-billion-dollar surplus into a $1.4 trillion deficit, causing the greatest stock market crash in modern times - until this one.
Back then, American taxpayers wrote a giant check to the banks and no one was held responsible for the debacle. No banker suffered. Every stockbroker still reaped their massive bonuses. We learned nothing and so President Trump was able to easily pass a capital gains tax cut that was the biggest giveaway to corporations in history. Now coronavirus has spread. The resulting hit to an economy weakened by these short-sighted giveaways to the rich (many corporations paid zero tax last year) has left us impotent.
What will be the unemployment rate next year? Your guess is as good as the president's. John Shuck, Sioux City
