I am deeply troubled by the decision by Sinclair Communications to deprive us of local news on Channels 14 and 44, substituting something called National Desk. Given the right wing loyalty to MAGA issues, it's not hard to imagine the coverage we can expect.
While Channels 4 and 9 will continue, as always, to give professional, accurate reporting, I want the freedom to choose Larry Wentz, Cat Taylor and Alex Northcut. This right wing control of sources of local news is Machiavellian to say the least. -- The Rev. Gerald Feierfeil, Sioux City