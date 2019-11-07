LETTER: Defeated candidate for mayor shares thoughts

I am writing this Letter with a sense of sadness over my election defeat. I want to thank my supporters from the bottom of my heart for casting your vote for mayor for Maria Rundquist. Your vote is very precious to me. It has not been easy to run election campaigns over the last 20 years, but it has been my passion to fix our corrupted government at our local, state and federal levels.

I ran a grassroots campaign with dedicated volunteers. I ran with absolutely no endorsements.

And with a small budget.

Last July I got so excited when friends approached me to run again, I felt the enthusiasm and energy again, and I went back to the political arena.

I am pleased that each time I get more votes because of your trust in me.

My hope is that I am leaving an inspiration to all of you to do your duty to get involved in politics doing the right thing to improve the quality of life in our city.

I seek equality for everyone.