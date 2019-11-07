LETTER: Defeated candidate for mayor shares thoughts

I am writing this Letter with a sense of sadness over my election defeat. I want to thank my supporters from the bottom of my heart for casting your vote for mayor for Maria Rundquist. Your vote is very precious to me. It has not been easy to run election campaigns over the last 20 years, but it has been my passion to fix our corrupted government at our local, state and federal levels.
I ran a grassroots campaign with dedicated volunteers. I ran with absolutely no endorsements.
And with a small budget.
Last July I got so excited when friends approached me to run again, I felt the enthusiasm and energy again, and I went back to the political arena.
I am pleased that each time I get more votes because of your trust in me.
My hope is that I am leaving an inspiration to all of you to do your duty to get involved in politics doing the right thing to improve the quality of life in our city.
I seek equality for everyone.
Serving in public office is an honor and a privilege, not a career. The founding fathers envisioned citizen legislators. They should serve their term (we need legislation for term limits) and then go back home and to the workforce, with no pension, no perks, no retirement plan paid by the taxpayers. Political self-serving must stop. All public servants should follow the laws and not put themselves above the law. We should pass limitations at all levels of government. Laws should apply equally to all citizens and all public officials at all levels of the government.
I am leaving you with this food for thought: Young citizens out there need to make their communities a better place to live.
Thank you again for your support. Maria Rundquist, Sioux City