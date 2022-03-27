LETTER: Defends Grassley's work during Brown Jackson hearings

I just read Margaret Drake’s Mini Editorial in Friday's edition of the Journal criticizing Sen. Chuck Grassley’s work during Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination hearing.

As a farmer’s daughter who was born, raised and lives in Iowa, I’m appalled at the hypocrisy being shoveled down our throats by sanctimonious Democrats and pundits with an axe to grind. The Democrats are the ones who turned the Kavanaugh hearings into the Jerry Springer show. Iowans can thank the sun, moon and stars for Chuck Grassley holding the gavel with iron-clad integrity.

... Chuck Grassley asked the tough questions Iowans want to know about a nominee being considered for a lifetime appointment to the highest court in the land. Our freedoms and way of life are at a stake. For the record, I’m a full-time mom, full-time wife and full-time dentist paying taxes and volunteering in my community. Yes, by definition, I am a woman. Hear me roar. — Michaela Matthiesen, Spencer, Iowa

